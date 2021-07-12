Newport News PD’s domestic violence unit adds experienced detective to investigate abuse allegations

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department takes a unique approach to dealing with domestic violence.

They have an experienced team of advocate specialists to help survivors overcome abuse.

Now there is a new resource within the NNPD domestic violence unit.

The team can investigate abuse allegations with its very own detective.

Detective Michelle Juneau is a new addition to the NNPD domestic violence unit, but is no stranger to the city.

She spent over a decade on the streets as a patrol officer. During her career, most of the 911 calls were domestic-related.

“Sometimes in the course of same shift, I responded to the same victims house, over and over and over again,” said Juneau. “It’s given me a good background as to how to handle it [domestic abuse] in the legal aspect but also how to show a sense of empathy towards the victims. Why they choose to stay? Why they go back even after court?”

She works alongside the department’s domestic violence advocates, Neisha Himes and Cheryl Chavers, specifically on abuse cases.

The unit is one of a kind in Hampton Roads. The position tailored to fit her street knowledge.

“Every day I come in and I review all of our reports. Every single report that goes across the city. I look for what I like to call, undertones of domestic violence. Things that I’ve learned through going on patrol, things that don’t scream domestic violence.”

After Juneau reviews a report with undertones of violence such as stalking, intimidation or property damage.

The advocates call the survivors of these crimes, to see if they need help before the abuse escalates.

“We are able to open Pandora’s box per se and understand a little more of what a survivor may be going through,” Chavers said. “Oftentimes when we are speaking with victims, they may share with us some additional information that may not have reported to police officers … by the time they get to law enforcement they have endured so much. So we have an opportunity to investigate those underlying issues and reach out in a proactive manner. ‘We say we understand that your cellphone was stolen or that your car was taken without your permission. We understand that there is probably a lot more that has taken place’.”

Up until this point, the domestic violence unit would reach out to victims of assault or respond to tips from the message line.

“In the past, [victims] may have to call police officers to come back out to their home again to speak about any instances that they may have had,” Chavers said. “We can marry the advocacy side with law enforcement, and it works extremely well. That is what we are doing here for the city.”

If a survivor decides to push for justice, that’s when Detective Juneau moves the investigation process faster.

“I work up an investigation. I present that to the Commonwealth’s Attorney. I obtain the charges and we go to court,” Juneau said.

The unit wants survivors to know that they do not have to live with abuse.

“We believe firmly that we can prevent domestic violence, the more we talk about it. Remove the silence, break the cycle that has been taking place,” Chavers said.

If you would like to learn more, please call the NNPD DV message line 757-928-4646.

