NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) -A man has been taken into custody following a barricade situation Sunday afternoon in Newport News

According to police, officers responded to a call in reference to a domestic assault around 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Catina Way.

When officers arrived on scene, a female victim reported being assaulted by a 20-year-old man, later identified as Jecari Anthony Smith.

Smith then barricaded himself and was believed to be armed, according to police. Police confirmed with 10 On Your side that the female victim was safe and was not barricaded with the subject.

In an update from police, Smith was detained without incident around 6:06 p.m. and is charged with abduction, strangulation and assault and battery of a family member.

The investigation is ongoing.