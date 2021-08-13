Newport News PD respond to crash on Atkinson Boulevard

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are responding to a multi-vehicle in the northern part of the city.

According to police, the three-vehicle crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Atkinson Boulevard. One driver, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

The other three people involved in the crash were also transported to a local hospital, but are believed to be suffering from non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the investigation is ongoing.