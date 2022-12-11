NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are responding to a barricade situation Sunday night in Newport News.

According to police, officers responded to a call in reference to a barricaded subject around 7:21 p.m. in the 600 block of 73rd Street.

Police say the subject is a man and that the person who reported the barricade, who is known to the subject, stated that the man was armed.

The situation is domestic related and the man is alone in the residence at this time, according to police.

No further information has been released at this time.