Newport News PD hosting Community Day on Saturday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department are hosting a Community Day in the South Precinct.

The event is scheduled to last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 14 at the Marshall Courts Apartments on 34th Street.

Event organizers say community members will be able to enjoy games, giveaways, free food, music, demonstration and more.

The event is sponsored by the Newport News Police Foundation.