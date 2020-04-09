Newport News PD ask the public to help identify man wanted in Burger King attempted armed robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are seeking the public’s help to help solve an attempted robbery at the Burger King restaurant on Jefferson Avenue.

Around 4 p.m. on April 2, police say an unknown male attempted to rob the business through the drive-thru window.

According to police surveillance video shows a silver vehicle pull through the drive-thru after the suspect ordered a meal.

Police say when the male drove to the window, he had a paper bag in his hand and implied that he had a firearm while demanding money.

Surveillance photo provided by the Newport News Police Department.

The employee immediately closed the window and went to the back.

Newport News Police say the suspect left the scene without money.

The suspect is described as wearing a New York Mets baseball cap, dark shirt, and driving a silver vehicle.

Police ask anyone with additional information on this incident to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or go online at P3tips.com.

