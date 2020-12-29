Newport News Parks, Recreation and Tourism Athletics cancels all winter sports

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Parks, Recreation and Tourism Athletics have decided to cancel all winter sports programs.

Officials from NNPRT said they made the decision following careful consideration and discussions with the Virginia Department of Health.

In a post on social media Monday afternoon, officials said they will remain committed to the safety of participants, coaches, officials, and staff members.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to offer our youth spring outdoor soccer season with registration opening towards the end of January.”

For residents who have registered for the winter season, NNPRT officials will be in contact with in the next couple of days in regards to refund distribution.

For more information, visit the NNPRT website.