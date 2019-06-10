Newport News parents charged after 2-month-old hospitalized

Left to Right: Sheiln Williams and Joshua Price. (Images: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The parents of a 2-month-old baby are facing charges after the child was hospitalized in Newport News earlier this year.

According to a Newport News Police report, officers were called to a hospital for a report of a 2-month-old baby who was “suffering from some injuries.”

A Special Victims Unit detective met with a specialist from Child Protective Services regarding the incident, police said.

The child was transported to another area hosptial for treatment.

Warrants were obtained against the child’s father, 22-year-old Joshua Price, and mother, 19-year-old Sheiln Williams after further investigation. The two were taken into custody on June 6, police said.

Price and Williams are charged with child abuse/neglect. Price is also charged with malicious wounding.