Newport News parents charged after 2-month-old hospitalized

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Left to Right: Sheiln Williams and Joshua Price. (Images: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The parents of a 2-month-old baby are facing charges after the child was hospitalized in Newport News earlier this year.

According to a Newport News Police report, officers were called to a hospital for a report of a 2-month-old baby who was “suffering from some injuries.”

A Special Victims Unit detective met with a specialist from Child Protective Services regarding the incident, police said.

The child was transported to another area hosptial for treatment.

Warrants were obtained against the child’s father, 22-year-old Joshua Price, and mother, 19-year-old Sheiln Williams after further investigation. The two were taken into custody on June 6, police said.

Price and Williams are charged with child abuse/neglect. Price is also charged with malicious wounding.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10