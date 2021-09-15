Newport News One City Marathon returns in 2022

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News One City Marathon is coming back for 2021 and is bigger than ever!



Newport News will host in-person races, celebrations and activities on March 5 and 6, 2022 with new changes. The former 8K has been reconfigured into the Optima Health Maritime 5K at Newport News City Center.

The next day, the One City Marathon will take place at Newport News Park and takes runners on a 26.2 mile flat and fast course down the city’s historic streets.

Runners can participate in more than one race or register for one of two multi-race challenges to earn additional medals, special edition hats, and more. Registration is now open for all races.

Sunday’s events also include a Marathon Relay and the BayPort Credit Union Half Marathon. The weekend concludes with the One City Celebration in the city’s newly established Yard District.



Runners and residents are invited to 23rd Street to welcome runners and enjoy food, drinks, activities and vendors.



Visit the registration page for pricing and additional details. For more information, click here.