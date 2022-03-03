Newport News One City Marathon races to take place this weekend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — After holding virtual races in 2021, the Newport News One City Marathon races return in-person this weekend.

The marathon is presented by Newport News Shipbuilding. The event begins on Saturday, March 5 in Newport News City Center at 8 a.m. with the Optima Health Maritime 5k, followed by the Nautical Mile Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. Individuals can enjoy family-friendly fun at the Tradition Brewing Company on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The marathon will be held on March 6 at 7 a.m. in Newport News Park. Runners travel the entire length of the city with the Victory Arch in downtown’s Yard District serving as the finish line. The marathon can also be run as a relay with two runners tackling the course as a team. Individuals can also participate in the BayPort Credit Union which begins at 7 a.m. at Menchville High School.

Online registration for all races is now closed but individuals can register in person on March 4 from noon to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 5 from 11 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Newport News. Runners can register at the starting lines of each race if spots are available.

For more information about the races and activities, visit www.onecitymarathon.com.