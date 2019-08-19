Police to provide update on officer-involved shooting in Newport News

Police Chief Steve Drew addresses members of the media following an officer-involved shooting in Newport News on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Credit: WAVY/Tamara Scott)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police will provide an update Monday on a weekend officer-involved shooting that left three people injured, including an officer.

Police said officers responded to the 5700 block of Madison Avenue Saturday to search for a suspect in a domestic-related homicide that had happened earlier in the day.

The suspect began firing at officers who were securing a perimeter at an apartment complex, and officers returned fire. An officer, the suspect and a civilian were shot in the process, Police Chief Steve Drew said Saturday.

All three people were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have scheduled a news conference for 11:15 a.m. WAVY.com is planning to stream it live at this link and on Facebook.