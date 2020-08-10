Newport News offers two new small business COVID-19 relief grant programs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY ) — To ensure the resiliency of local businesses, the City of Newport News and the Economic Development Authority of Newport News established two programs that are available to small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 “Back to Business Grant” and the “Grow Your eBusiness Grant” are available to eligible businesses in an effort to offer financial assistance.

Back to Business Grant

The grant offers one-time financial assistance for eligible for-profit small businesses, excluding franchises and national chains, in amounts not to exceed $5,000.

Funds are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis based upon availability, program guidelines, and submission of a complete application and supporting documentation.

Applications may be submitted using the online application portal beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 20, through 5 p.m. on Friday, August 14.

Eligibility:

Must be located in Newport News, Virginia

Must have been established and operational prior to January 1, 2020, and have a current Newport News business license.

Must be in good standing with local taxes and licenses

Had 50 or fewer employees as of March 1, 2020

Had $5 million or less in annual gross receipts during calendar year 2019.

Must not have received funds under the Newport News COVID-19 Small Business Resiliency Grant

Adult-entertainment businesses are not eligible for funding

Businesses that received grant funds under the Newport News COVID-19 Small Business Resiliency Grant are not eligible to receive the Newport News Back to Business Grant.

For more information on the Back to Business Grant, click here.

Grow Your eBusiness Grant

The grant was established to help businesses impacted by COVID-19 with website and e-commerce initiatives. The funds offer one-time financial assistance for eligible for-profit small businesses, excluding franchises and national chains, in amounts not to exceed $2,500.

Funds are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis based upon availability, program guidelines, and submission of a complete application and supporting documentation.

Applications may be submitted, using the online application portal, beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 20, through 5 p.m. on Monday, August 31.

Eligibility:

For-profit business impacted by COVID-19

Must be located in Newport News, Virginia

Must have been established and operational prior to January 1, 2020 and have a current Newport News business license

Must be in good standing with local taxes and licenses

Had 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees as of March 1, 2020

Had $5 million or less in annual gross receipts during calendar year 2019

Projects must be legal and commercially viable, with no adult-only material

For more information on the Grow Your eBusiness Grant, click here.

