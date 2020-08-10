Newport News offers two new small business COVID-19 relief grant programs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY ) — To ensure the resiliency of local businesses, the City of Newport News and the Economic Development Authority of Newport News established two programs that are available to small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 “Back to Business Grant” and the “Grow Your eBusiness Grant” are available to eligible businesses in an effort to offer financial assistance.
Back to Business Grant
The grant offers one-time financial assistance for eligible for-profit small businesses, excluding franchises and national chains, in amounts not to exceed $5,000.
Funds are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis based upon availability, program guidelines, and submission of a complete application and supporting documentation.
Applications may be submitted using the online application portal beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 20, through 5 p.m. on Friday, August 14.
Eligibility:
- Must be located in Newport News, Virginia
- Must have been established and operational prior to January 1, 2020, and have a current Newport News business license.
- Must be in good standing with local taxes and licenses
- Had 50 or fewer employees as of March 1, 2020
- Had $5 million or less in annual gross receipts during calendar year 2019.
- Must not have received funds under the Newport News COVID-19 Small Business Resiliency Grant
- Adult-entertainment businesses are not eligible for funding
Businesses that received grant funds under the Newport News COVID-19 Small Business Resiliency Grant are not eligible to receive the Newport News Back to Business Grant.
For more information on the Back to Business Grant, click here.
Grow Your eBusiness Grant
The grant was established to help businesses impacted by COVID-19 with website and e-commerce initiatives. The funds offer one-time financial assistance for eligible for-profit small businesses, excluding franchises and national chains, in amounts not to exceed $2,500.
Funds are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis based upon availability, program guidelines, and submission of a complete application and supporting documentation.
Applications may be submitted, using the online application portal, beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 20, through 5 p.m. on Monday, August 31.
Eligibility:
- For-profit business impacted by COVID-19
- Must be located in Newport News, Virginia
- Must have been established and operational prior to January 1, 2020 and have a current Newport News business license
- Must be in good standing with local taxes and licenses
- Had 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees as of March 1, 2020
- Had $5 million or less in annual gross receipts during calendar year 2019
- Projects must be legal and commercially viable, with no adult-only material
For more information on the Grow Your eBusiness Grant, click here.
Latest News
- Newport News offers two new small business COVID-19 relief grant programs
- Boaters take to the water in York County to support Trump’s reelection campaign
- Saturn, Jupiter, Mars and the Moon in our August Sky
- Good News with Gaskins: August 9
- Portsmouth Police investigating armed robbery at Happy Mini Mart on Victory Boulevard