Newport News nurse awarded ‘Nurse of the Year’ by Virginia Department of Health

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health 2020 Public Health Nurse of the Year award was presented to Amber Harmon today.

Harmon is a Senior Public Health Nurse in the Communicable Disease Department at the Peninsula Health District where she has been for three years. She is currently working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic and recently led the investigation of a contagious virus at a city jail.

Her colleagues describe her as someone who is “a dedicated public health person who leads by example” and “who has a special talent for knowing exactly what is needed.”

The State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver presented Harmon with the award based on her dedication, leadership, and her outreach to educate, volunteer and support the mission of public health.

“Amber represents the outstanding work our public health nurses here in Virginia do. She understands the standards of public health and integrates them into her daily practice,” said Oliver. “I am extremely proud to honor her as our 2020 Public Health Nurse of the Year, and I want to thank all of our public health nurses for their tireless dedication and commitment to the communities they serve.”

Virginia Department of Health (VDH) 2020 Public Health Nurse of the Year award recipient Amber Harmon, Senior Public Health Nurse in the Communicable Disease Department, Peninsula Health District

The runners up include two Stephanie Toney from the Richmond City Health District (Central Region) and Dietlinde Doyle from the Prince William Health District (Northern Region).

“Public Health Nurses like Amber, Stephanie, and Dietlinde embrace every role with passion for the profession and with a strong commitment to protecting and promoting the health of all people in Virginia,” said Deputy Commissioner for Community Health Services Robert W. Hicks.

“Thank you to all of Virginia’s public health nurses for their commitment to making sure their clients and families receive the best care possible,” he said.

The Virginia Public Health Nurse of the Year is announced during National Nurses Week. This year, nurses are being recognized for the entire month of May as the American Nurses Association celebrates the “Year of the Nurse” — in conjunction with the WHO celebration of the “Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.” The Year of the Nurse honors the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale.

RELATED: In 2020, the ‘Year of the Nurse,’ Hampton Roads nurses fight one of their biggest battles yet

Latest News