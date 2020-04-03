Newport News nonprofit donates $1 million to local United Way emergency fund

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News based Petters Family Foundation announced on Friday a donation of $1 million to support the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula coronavirus emergency fund.

The money will go to the United Way Coronavirus Recovery Funding campaigns which help people and families affected by the coronavirus in the Virginia Peninsula communities, Greater Pascagoula, Southwest Alabama and Greater New Orleans. The funds also go to help the local non-profit organizations that are providing relief efforts.

The Petter family donation is aimed to support the community in areas experiencing a significant impact from the virus by helping those enduring financial hardships, challenges due to closures, and those directly affected by the virus.

“I am truly thankful for the generosity of the Petters family during this time of crisis,” said Steven S. Kast, United Way of the Virginia Peninsula’s president & CEO. “Mike, Nancy, their daughters, and their daughters’ families, are examples of the goodness that comes from a difficult time — they see the need to keep life moving forward, they understand the big picture and importantly, they know that their gift will have a positive impact and provide a much needed helping hand to the hard-working individuals who are currently struggling in our community. Our communities are eternally grateful for their setting an example that we hope others will follow.”

