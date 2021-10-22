Newport News mother wants answers after 2nd grader dropped off at wrong bus stop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News second-grader who was dropped off at the wrong bus stop recently waited outside her home for over an hour and a half before a family member was able to find her.

Keisha Gordon, the child’s mother, says she wants answers from the school district about the concerns she had.

Every evening, she says she calls to make sure her daughter Madison gets home safely. This past Wednesday, the daily routine took a turn.

Her daughter wasn’t dropped off at her normal stop, the Boys and Girls Club located inside the New Beech Grove Baptist Church.

“They told me, ‘Ma’am, your child is not there,'” she said. “So I turn around, I call the school again, I told them, ‘Madison’s not there. Where did the bus driver take her to?’ They said, `The Boys and Girls club.’”

She said she immediately began to worry about where 7-year-old Madison was.

“I’m not going to lie, I was traumatized,” she said. “I got a panic attack at work at the time cause I’m like, suppose someone snatch my child up? I’m thinking all different kind of ways.”

It was over an hour and a half before a family member found Madison safe at home.

Still, Gordon wants to know how something like this could’ve happened.

“Don’t you tick off to see, OK which kids stop here at this stop?” she said. “How much kids stop at this stop? And don’t you check to see if the kids stop at the right bus stop every day?”

Gordon says she did meet with her child’s principal earlier this week to discuss what happened.

10 On Your Side reached out to Newport News Schools for comment.

The safety and wellbeing of all students is our priority in Newport News Public Schools. A transportation supervisor and the school principal have been working cooperatively with the student’s parents to address this incident and ensure that the student arrives to and from school safely. Michelle Price, Newport News Public Schools