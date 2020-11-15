Newport News mother says thief steals package containing clothes for her baby

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A warning from a Newport News mother to her neighbors, watch out for porch pirates.



“You don’t steal from people, especially around this time,” said mother Samantha Stokes.

The thief saw the package at her door, but may not have seen the camera that was recording their every move.



“Luckily, they have a camera so they reviewed it and saw somebody stole it on Friday, while I was waiting for it,” she said.

The thief grabs the package and walks off down the sidewalk with it. What was inside? Gifts for Samantha Stokes’s 10-month-old baby boy, Charlie.



“It was shoes and baby clothes. It was a gift from my brother to my son,” said Stokes.

She says she called the police and filed a report. Newport News police confirmed the details and said this is an active investigation.



She says she usually has her neighbors pick up her packages, but says this happened when she was actually inside her apartment. She says it’s been frustrating especially since it was for her son.

Latest Posts