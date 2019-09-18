Newport News mother killed in her home knew the accused shooter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Court documents reveal new information in the killing of a young mother of two in Newport News.

It seems 24-year-old Kayleigh Ellifritz and her husband had done a good deed and ended up getting shot.

Police charged 23-year-old Jonah Sims with several counts, including murder.

According to warrants filed in Newport News, Sims knew Ellifritz’s husband, Javon Fraser. Fraser and Sims met in middle school and were later placed in the same foster home.

Paperwork indicated that Sims was now homeless. Ellifritz and Fraser were allowing Sims and his girlfriend to stay at their home on Dresden Drive.

Then, last Wednesday or Thursday, documents state Ellifritz kicked them out.

Undated booking photo of Jonah Dwight Sims provided by the Newport News Police Department.

On Saturday, Sims came back demanding to go inside and get the rest of his things. Ellifritz said no because her husband wasn’t home. That’s when, according to the warrant, Sims kicked in the door, beat Ellifritz and smashed her cell phone.

Two days later, she was shot to death inside the home.

According to a criminal complaint, Fraser told detectives he was home with his wife and children Monday night. The children (ages 2 and 4) were eating on the floor, when suddenly someone kicked in the front door. Fraser told detectives that the intruder said nothing, but just started shooting.

Fraser said even though the man had a white cloth tied around his face he knew by the eyes it was Sims. He also said he saw Sims with a chrome/black handgun that he traded for last week.

Sims turned himself in to police Tuesday night.