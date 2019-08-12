Newport News mother accused of child abuse, neglect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News woman is accused of child abuse and neglect after her 5-year-old son and and his two other younger siblings were left inside their home.

Reports claim that Newport News police officers were sent to the 400 block of Lee’s Mill Drive at around 3 o’clock in the morning of August 9 in reference to a call about child abuse.

When they got there, they found a 5-year-old boy allegedly screaming for his mother outside the home.

When the officers talked to the boy, he led them to his home where they found the boy’s two younger siblings, a 1-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, sleeping upstairs.

The officers claim that the door to the home was open and the smell of trash was emitting from inside. There were also trash and debris covering the floor.

Due to the conditions of the incident, Child Protective Services was immediately called over to the home.

The mother of the children, 30-year-old Lamicha Gray was contacted and arrived back to the home at around 3:40 in the morning.

Child Protective Services determined the children could not live inside the home under the current conditions and Gray was issued three criminal summonses for child abuse and neglect.