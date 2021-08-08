Newport News mayor to host 6th Annual Ball Play event, including mobile vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, baseballs occupy a bucket after use during fielding practice during spring training baseball workouts for pitchers and catchers at Cleveland Indians camp in Avondale, Ariz. Major League Baseball is suspending all political contributions in the wake of last week’s invasion of the U.S. Capitol by a mob loyal to President Donald Trump, joining a wave of major corporations rethinking their efforts to lobby Washington. “In light of the unprecedented events last week at the U.S. Capitol, MLB is suspending contributions from its Political Action Committee pending a review of our political contribution policy going forward,” the league said in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News is once again hosting its annual baseball event; however, this year’s event also features a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

“After a year of virtual events and activities, I’m looking forward to seeing Newport News young people and families on the baseball diamond,” said Mayor McKinley L. Price, DDS. “I played baseball growing up, and it helped teach me the value of working with others, the significance of perseverance, and the power of leadership. We want young people in Newport News to leave our event understanding the importance of community, teamwork and sportsmanship.”

The event, in partnership with Major League Baseball and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula, is set for August 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at TowneBank Athletic Park.

Registration for the event is not required. Children of all ages are invited to participate in baseball games and sporting activities while also enjoying free chips and hot dogs.

The event is highlighted by a baseball game where city officials face off against youth participants.

Event organizers say the event will also feature Hampton University’s mobile COVID vaccine clinic. They will be offering either the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments are available and walk-ups will be accepted.

“The emergence of the Delta variant and the sharp rise of COVID cases in Newport News and the Commonwealth makes getting the vaccine more important and urgent than ever,” said Mayor Price. “We must continue to fight COVID-19, and the best way to do this is by getting a vaccine. I hope young people and families attending Play Ball will roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine.”