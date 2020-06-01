Newport News mayor to give away 4,200 face amid fight against COVID-19

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price, DDS is getting ready to give away face masks to vulnerable residents, young people, first responders, essential personnel, and community volunteers throughout the city tomorrow, Tuesday, June 12.

The event is part of the United States Conference of Mayors’ national Masks for Mayors initiative and is not open to the public.

Price received 4,200 protective face masks to distribute to fight the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Newport News currently has 282 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak. 40 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus and 10 have died.

Latest Posts