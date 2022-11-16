NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price will deliver his final State of the City address on Wednesday.

The event will be held at the Ferguson Center for the Arts on the campus of Christopher Newport University with the theme being “Our Stage is Set.” Mayor Price is expected to highlight recent city accomplishments while reflecting on his 12 years as Mayor of Newport News.

“As I prepare to leave office at the end of this year, I look forward to thanking those who have been a part of this incredible journey,” said Mayor Price. “This is more than a speech – it’s a celebration of all that we’ve accomplished together over the past 12 years.”

Price will not run for a fourth term.

Phillip Jones, the city’s current planning commissioner, declared victory on election night to succeed Price.

The race has been the most expensive in the city’s history with nearly $327,000 raised so far between the four candidates running.