NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones will be visiting the White House on June 1 to participate in a half-day forum.

According to a press release, Mayor Jones will be joined by other local officials and community leaders from across the Commonwealth to participate in the “Communities in Action: Building a Better Virginia” forum.

“It is an honor to be invited back to the White House,” said Mayor Jones. “Having a seat at the table on the national level like this is vital to bringing more federal dollars to Newport News. I am committed to elevating our city and working with our national leaders to gain support for the work that is being done and needs to be done here in Newport News to improve the lives of our citizens.”

During the forum, attendees will meet with senior leadership from the Biden-Harris Administration to discuss how leaders are using federal money to create opportunities in their communities.