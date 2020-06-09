Newport News mayor, police chief discuss recent demonstrations, current policing practices

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Mayor Mckinley Price will meet with Police Chief Steve Drew to talk about the recent demonstrations over the past few weeks following the death of George Floyd and updates on current policing practices and procedures in the city.

The press conference is scheduled at 3 p.m. Monday at the Newport News City Hall.

Over the past few weeks, protests against racial injustice have happened all over Hampton Roads.

In Newport News alone, residents are gearing up for two demonstrations beginning Monday afternoon.

“Peaceful Protest for Racial Reconciliation & Prayer for the 757” 5:30 p.m.Tech Center

“ A Mother’s March” Beginning at 7 p.m. Meeting in front of JT’s Bar & Grill, 3301 Washington Ave. Ending on the steps of Newport News City Hall. The conclusion of the walk will have speakers leading the crowd in a moment of silence for George Floyd that will last 8 minutes 46 seconds. Speakers include N.N. Commonwealth Attorney, Howard Gwynn and Sanu Dieng of Executive Director of Transitions.



