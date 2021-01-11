Newport News mayor hosting annual MLK Day of Service food drive

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price will host the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Day of Service Food Drive on January 18.

The food drive will provide essential supports to residents on the Peninsula. Price, as well as federal, state and local leaders, are asking residents to give the gift of nourishment and hope during this troubling time.

The community is invited to drop off donations at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, which is located at 2401 Aluminum Avenue in Hampton, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This year’s event is a drive-thru collection and guests are asked to remain in their vehicles and wear masks.

According to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, over 50% of people who received support between April and September 2020 were first-time food assistance recipients.

For those who wish to donate before January 18, food drop off boxes are at Newport News City Hall and the city offices in Fountain Plaza Two in City Center. Mayor Price has also partnered with Riverside Health System and the Virginia Unity Project to hold food collections prior to the MLK Day of Service. If your church or group is interested in hosting a collection event in support of Mayor Price’s Day of Service Food Drive, please call 757-926-8403.

For more information on the Mayor’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Food Drive visit www.nnva.gov.