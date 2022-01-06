Newport News mayor hosting annual day of service food drive on Jan. 17

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 18: Cans of chicken breat sit on a shelf at CAMBA’s Beyond Hunger Emergency Food Pantry on February 18, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The non-profit agency assists low-income residents and those affected by food stamp cuts. Currently the food pantry sees up to 4,500 individuals […]

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — For the sixth time, Newport News Mayor McKinley Price is set to host the annual Day of Service Food Drive on Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day to provide essential supports to residents on the peninsula.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank on Aluminum Avenue in Hampton. The community is invited to drop off donations during that time.

“The COVID pandemic changed the face of hunger in our community, as many who had not needed support in the past found themselves struggling to feed their families,” said Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price. “Individuals who are at the highest risk for serious illness associated with COVID-19, including seniors, those with chronic illnesses, and people of color, are often the ones who are most adversely affected by the economic and secondary impacts of the pandemic. Every donation, regardless of the size, makes a difference. Please join me and give the gift of nourishment and hope to our neighbors in need.”

Mayor Price will be joined by federal, state, and local leaders, including Congressman Bobby Scott, Delegate Marcia Price, Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan and Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew for the drive.

According to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, over 1.7 million pounds of food were distributed in Newport News between July and December 2021, equating to more than 1.4 million meals.

During this same time, 3,671 households in Newport News made 8,863 visits to the Foodbank’s partner agencies and program sites to receive food assistance. The food provided made an impact on 10,259 people.

“Thank you to Newport News Mayor McKinley Price, Sheriff Gabe Morgan, and other federal, state, and local leaders for making the MLK Day of Service Food Drive an annual tradition to help our neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity, and to also honor and celebrate Dr. King’s commitment to public service,” said Karen Joyner, Chief Executive Officer of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. “Going into its sixth year, this food drive is a great way to kick off 2022 and help the thousands of individuals who are faced with hardships and obstacles they never expected. Unfortunately, food often takes the back burner. Events like this raise our neighbors up and give them hope for a healthier future.”

The food bank has seen an 18% decrease in food donations in recent times, so this event is needed to help them serve the community.

For those who wish to donate before January 17, food drop off boxes are at the following locations:

Newport News City Hall (2400 Washington Avenue)

City Offices at Fountain Plaza Two in City Center (700 Town Center Drive)

Newport News Tourism Office (702 Town Center Drive)

Newport News Visitor Center (13560 Jefferson Avenue)

Denbigh Community Center (15198 Warwick Boulevard)

Brittingham-Midtown Community Center (570 McLawhorne Drive)

Doris Miller Community Center (2814 Wickham Avenue)

Courthouse Way Community Center (14302 Old Courthouse Way)

Riverview Gymnastic Center (125 City Farm Road)

Mayor Price has also partnered with Riverside Health System and the Virginia Unity Project to hold food collections prior to the MLK Day of Service. If your business, place of worship, or group would like to collect items in support of Mayor Price’s Day of Service Food Drive, please call 757-926-8403.