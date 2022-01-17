Newport News mayor holds annual day of feeding on MLK Day

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials and residents held an annual tradition in Newport News on Monday.

Mayor McKinley Price hosted the day of service food drive at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank in Hampton from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s the 6th year he’s hosted the drive on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Federal, state, and local leaders joined Price to collect food donations. Price said the drive is even more important this year.

“We understand they’re down with donations by about 18% this year. Of course, COVID has a lot to do with that,” Price said.

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office Monday night said the event raised $13,401 and 11,209 pounds of food. That equals 62,944 meals for those who get services from the food bank.