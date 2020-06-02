Newport News mayor hands out masks to community members amid pandemic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va (WAVY) — An Achievable Dream Academy off 16th Street in Newport News has proven to be one of the busiest Newport News Public School’s food distribution sites in the city.

Each day these folks hand out meals to about 300 families with students in need.

“This is one of our normal food stations for the community we have over 20 plus stations around the city serving over 5 thousand kids a day,” said Newport News School Superintendent, George Parker.

It’s a drive-through operation where they hand out breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

However, on Tuesday, Newport News Mayor McKinley Price added to that by handing out masks here as well.



“I think it’s important that we not only have the policies that we mandate for safety but we also know there are people who don’t have the resources to handle the policies,” explained Price.



It was an act that didn’t go unnoticed.

“I appreciate it. I really appreciate it, at least somebody has some kind of consideration,” said community member, Raymond Noaag.

This is part of the United States Conference of Mayors’ national Masks for Mayors initiative.

Through the campaign, Mayor Price requested and received 4,200 protective face masks to distribute to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

“Because of the isolation and some people don’t have the opportunity to go out and purchase masks or to make the masks as summer doing, so we’re trying to find those who don’t have that opportunity to make sure they stay safe as well,” stated Price.

Price also went to the Ridley Lift and Connect Center as well as the Newport News Police headquarters, just to name a few.

