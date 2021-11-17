Newport News man’s shooting-related charges withdrawn Tuesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man’s charges in connection to a 2020 shooting were withdrawn Tuesday.

22-year-old Darrel Taquan Wells was previously arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two people in June 2020.

Police responded to the 400 block of Youngs Mill Lane for a report of a shooting.

Police say a 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were injured, but the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Wells was initially charged with two counts of malicious assault, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count maliciously shoot or throw missiles. All the charges were withdrawn Tuesday.