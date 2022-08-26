NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man jokingly predicted his big lottery win.

According to lottery officials, as Charles Smith’s wife left for an out-of-state trip, he told her, “I’ll call you when I win the lottery.” She laughed in response.

“Of course, she thought I was joking,” he said.

A few days later, Smith discovered he had matched all five numbers in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing to win a $227,037 jackpot.

He bought the ticket online and selected the winning numbers using family birthdays.

Smith told lottery officials he has no immediate plans for his winnings, except to pay bills.

“My wife still thinks I’m joking!” he said.