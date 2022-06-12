NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man recently won the lottery without leaving the comfort of his own home.

“I was surprised,” Ronald Gregory said after winning. “You never expect to see something like that come up!”

Virginia Lottery officials say Gregory played the MONOPOLY Progressive Jackpots game from home on a rainy afternoon and ended up winning $102,471.

“It feels great!” he added. “It’s interesting to have this sort of experience!”

Gregory said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.