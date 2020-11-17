Newport News man wins $100,000 in lottery — on Friday the 13th

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday the 13th — and 2020 — weren’t so unlucky for one Newport News man.

Jason Pickens won the top $100,000 prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Holiday Luck X15 game last week. He bought the ticket at the 12917 Jefferson Avenue Food Lion and said he “had to check it over and over again,”

“I got lucky,” Pickens said.

He doesn’t have any immediate ideas on how to spend the winnings, but does plan on paying some bills.

The lottery says this is the first top prize claimed for the game, which has an odds of 1 in 1,530,000. There are still three more top prizes in play, and prizes range down to $5.

