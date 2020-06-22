Newport News man who wielded knife in home invasion later crashed into trooper’s car on I-64, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man who broke into a family’s home while armed with a knife later crashed into a Virginia State Police trooper’s car during a pursuit, police say.

Newport News police say it all started around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of N. Dogwood Court after police responded to a home invasion. At the scene, a 34-year-old Newport News woman told officers she and two juveniles were inside a home when a man they knew entered the home wielding a knife. The woman and two juveniles were able to safely leave the home uninjured as the man took personal items and demanded money, police say.

The man, later identified as 46-year-old Karim Aziz Muhammad, of the 100 block of N. Redwood Court, fled the area in a vehicle with a juvenile inside.

When officers located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, police say Muhammad didn’t comply and drove onto Interstate 64.

Virginia State Police assisted, and police say Muhammad crashed into a trooper’s vehicle in an attempt to flee. Police say Muhammad was aggressive and resisted arrest, but they were eventually able to detain him. The juvenile in Muhammad’s car was taken to the hospital for assessment and later released to a relative.

Muhammad was taken to the Newport News City Jail and charged with 3 counts of abduction by force, intimidation or deception, 2 counts of robbery, one count of assault on law enforcement, 1 count of obstruction of justice with threats/force, 1 count of burglary: enter building to murder, rape, etc., 2 counts of injure/tap line, 1 count of abuse/neglect of a child, 1 count of eluding law enforcement and 1 count of reckless driving.

The investigation remains ongoing, police say. WAVY’s Marielena Balouris will have more on this story coming up starting at 4.

