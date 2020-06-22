Live Now
Newport News Man wanted in connection to earlier shooting arrested during traffic stop

Newport News

Courtesy – Newport News City Jail

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man with outstanding warrants in connection to a shooting back in March was arrested during a traffic stop.

Police arrested 19-year-old Carrien T. McNair on June 18 around 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Hampton Avenue.

Reports say McNair had outstanding warrants in connection to an early March shooting on Oyster Point Road that sent another man to the hospital with injuries.

During the traffic stop, police say McNair allegedly attempted to flee upon stopping on foot, but was apprehended shortly after.

During the pursuit, officers observed Mr. McNair discard what appeared to be a firearm. Officers located a firearm in that area.

McNair is charged with one count each malicious wounding, malicious wounding (conspiracy), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting from vehicles, and shooting from vehicles (conspiracy).

McNair is currently being held at the Newport News City Jail.

