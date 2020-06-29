Newport News man struck with gun during afternoon altercation

Newport News

Marcus Simons (Photo courtesy: NNPD)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man is accused of striking another man with a gun Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive just after 1 p.m. in reference to a shooting. They arrived to find the 53-year-old victim had not been shot, but rather had a laceration from being struck with a firearm. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury.

The investigation revealed shots were fired during the incident, but no one was hit by the gunfire.

Police said the two men knew each other and got into an altercation which escalated.

51-year-old Marcus Simons was arrested and charged with one count each of malicious wounding, firearm: shoot in a public place, firearm: use in commission of a felony, and firearm: reckless handling.

