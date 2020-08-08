Newport News man, seven-time convicted felon pleads guilty to firearm charge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man, who is also a seven-time prior convicted felon, pleaded guilty on Friday to unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Court documents revealed that 38-year-old Paul Eric Sherrod Parham — who had outstanding warrants for abduction, larceny, assault and battery, and withholding a credit card belonging someone else — was seen walking in Newport News on September 18.

Parham was spotted near 36th Street and Chestnut Avenue when an individual who knew him and knew of his warrants, contacted the police.

Court documents said that when officers arrived, they confirmed his identity and the existing warrants. While taking Parham into custody, he told the officers that he was unlawfully carrying a “loaded SCCY, CPX-1, 9mm semiautomatic handgun.”

Parham pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when sentenced on January 4, 2021.

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division; and Steve R. Drew, Chief of Newport News Police, made the announcement after Senior U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson accepted the plea. Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter G. Osyf is prosecuting the case.

