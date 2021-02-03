Newport News man sentenced to more than 10 years in connection with armed robbery

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Newport News was sentenced Wednesday for his involvement in an armed robbery in 2019.

Dajade Elijah Melby was sentenced to 30 years total time with his active time served at 10 years 6 months.

Investigators say Melby robbed three men at gunpoint in October 2019. One of the victims was giving Melby a ride home when the crime reportedly happened.

Melby is charged with three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of robbery.