NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been sentenced to five years in prison for illegally purchasing a gun that was used in three local shootings.

Court documents show 22-year-old Khalil Rashad Armstrong asked his older cousin, 23-year-old Destiny Na’iymah Davis, to purchase a gun for him. Armstrong was 20 years old at the time and was not able to buy a gun himself.

Around Feb. 21, 2021, Davis made false oral and written statements to purchase a gun from a local dealer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials say the gun was recovered by police on July 27, 2021, at a crime scene of a local rival gang shootout. This shootout occurred around 125 days after the gun was purchased.

Forensic ballistics confirmed that the gun had been used in two other local shootings, one of them taking place on the day the gun was purchased and one on May 2, 2021.

Officials say Davis pleaded guilty on May 12 to a felony for her role in the illegal purchase of the gun.

Court documents say the U.S. recommended a non-custodial sentence for Davis due to mitigating circumstances and the acceptance of responsibility for her role. Davis was sentenced on Dec. 15 to 18 months.