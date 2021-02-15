Newport News man pleads guilty to sex crimes against minors

Booking photo of Curtis Charles Claypool provided by the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man has pleaded guilty to sex crimes against minors following his arrest back in 2019.

Then 61-year-old Curtis Charles Claypool was arrested by Newport News Police back in July of 2019. He was charged with eight counts each of displaying child pornography to a child, taking indecent liberties with a child, aggravated sexual battery: victim 13 years-old or younger, object sexual penetration: victim 13 years-old or younger and sodomy: victim 13 years-old or younger.

Police also charged Claypool with attempted rape of a person 13 years-old or younger.

On February 5, 2021, Claypool entered a guilty plea in court. His sentencing is set for April 23,2021.