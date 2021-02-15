Newport News man pleads guilty to sex crimes against minors

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Booking photo of Curtis Charles Claypool provided by the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man has pleaded guilty to sex crimes against minors following his arrest back in 2019.

Then 61-year-old Curtis Charles Claypool was arrested by Newport News Police back in July of 2019. He was charged with eight counts each of displaying child pornography to a child, taking indecent liberties with a child, aggravated sexual battery: victim 13 years-old or younger, object sexual penetration: victim 13 years-old or younger and sodomy: victim 13 years-old or younger.

Police also charged Claypool with attempted rape of a person 13 years-old or younger.

On February 5, 2021, Claypool entered a guilty plea in court. His sentencing is set for April 23,2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10