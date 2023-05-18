NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man pleaded guilty Thursday to receipt of child pornography.

Court documents revealed that Richard Jerod Whitley, Jr., 37, was engaged in the online trading of child sexual material. His collection included content with toddlers and infants engaged in sexually explicit conduct as well as sadistic and masochistic material.

Whitley was an elementary school bus driver and school aide at an elementary school in Colonial Heights.

Whitley plead guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 19. The former school aide faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.