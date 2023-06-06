NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man pleaded guilty Monday to coercion and enticement of a child and distribution of child pornography. 40-year-old Timothy Desain, Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced on October 3.

The case dates back to October 2021. That’s when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip regarding child sexual abuse material being distributed over social media. The tip made its way to the FBI, which conducted a search of Desain’s home. Marijuana, scales Garda deposit bags and three firearms were recovered. Desain later admitted to embezzling around $35,000 from Garda, a private security company.

The investigation also uncovered that Desain exploited a minor.

A federal judge will determine his sentence, which could range from a minimum of ten years in prison to a maximum sentence of life in prison.