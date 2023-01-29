NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department needs your help locating 72-year-old Thomas Ricks.

Ricks was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 29, at 729 Gloucester Drive Newport News.

He is a black male, approximately 5’10 weighing 150 pounds.

Ricks has grey hair and a grey and black beard. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket and a baseball cap.

If you have information regarding Mr. Rick’s whereabouts, please call 911 as soon as possible. You may also provide information anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1 - 888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or online at p3tips.com.