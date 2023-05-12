FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) identified a man from Newport News as the person shot and killed by police after he assaulted an officer in the Alexandria area Thursday afternoon.

The police department released 38-year-old Brandon Lemagne’s name Friday afternoon.

Police said around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, Lemagne drove past a license plate reader which indicated that the U-Haul truck he was driving had been stolen. An officer saw the truck in the 6300 block of Richmond Highway. Lemagne pulled into a gas station parking lot, got out of the truck, and walked away.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said video shows the officer and Lemagne talking, then walking towards the officer’s cruiser. The officer told Lemagne he’d be detained because he was driving the U-Haul, which was stolen from Richmond on May 3. It’s at that point that Lemagne is accused of attacking the officer, grabbing the officer’s gun, and trying to take the gun from the officer’s holster. Police said Lemagne held onto the officer’s gun, hit him in the head, and pulled him across the gas station parking lot, trying to get the gun out of the holster.

The police department said Lemagne opened the door to the cruiser and forced the officer into it. Investigators said the cruiser was put into reverse and sped backwards, trapping the officer underneath Lemagne. The officer managed to radio for emergency assistance. He told dispatch Lemagne had his gun, although it remained in his holster at that time.

The cruiser hit two vehicles and a business, then came to a stop. Police said Lemagne continued to attack the officer as two other officers got to the scene.

One of the officers who arrived fired his gun while Lemagne was still on top of the officer. The second officer who arrived tried to get Lemagne off the officer. That second officer pulled Lemagne out of the cruiser, then fired his gun.

Lemagne died as a result of the gunfire. The officer who initially approached Lemagne went to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and was released from the hospital. The police department said the officer’s duty belt was on him, with the gun holstered, throughout the assault.

The officers who fired their guns are a 24-year veteran and an eight-year veteran of the force. Both are assigned to the Mount Vernon Police District. The Fairfax County Police Department placed them on restricted duty status, which is department policy in situations such as this.

The Major Crimes Bureau will handle the criminal investigation into the use of force. The body-worn camera footage should be released within 30 days, in accordance with the department’s guidelines. The results of the criminal investigation will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

FCPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau is conducting an administrative investigation, along with an independent review by the Police Auditor. The names of the officers will be released within 10 days and in accordance with the department’s policy.