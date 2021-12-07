Newport News man indicted in Boston on firearm and ammunition possession charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is facing charges in Boston.

51-year-old Newport News resident Ted Therrien was indicted Tuesday on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.



Officials say Therrien was arrested in Newport News on Monday. Therrien is set for a detention hearing on Wednesday. He will appear in Boston at a later date.

The charges stem from an incident on July 30 in Fairhaven, Mass. where Therrien was found to have unlawfully possessed a Ruger .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol and at least nine rounds of Remington .40 caliber ammunition.



He is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to a prior felony conviction.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.