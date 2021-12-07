Newport News man indicted in Boston on firearm and ammunition possession charges

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ted Therrien , Dec. 7, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – WTRJ)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is facing charges in Boston.

51-year-old Newport News resident Ted Therrien was indicted Tuesday on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Officials say Therrien was arrested in Newport News on Monday. Therrien is set for a detention hearing on Wednesday. He will appear in Boston at a later date.

The charges stem from an incident on July 30 in Fairhaven, Mass. where Therrien was found to have unlawfully possessed a Ruger .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol and at least nine rounds of Remington .40 caliber ammunition.

He is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to a prior felony conviction.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10