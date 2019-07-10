Newport News man gets 17 years for drug, gun crimes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man who was a part of a drug trafficking conspiracy in Hampton Roads is now facing 17 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorneys Office said in a news release citing court documents that stated 28-year-old Aaron Robinson and 31-year-old Rodrick Greene conspired to traffick heroin, cocaine base and cocaine from September 2017 to March 2018.

Robinson fired a gun during a drug trafficking crime at a Budget Lodge Motel in Newport News in December 2017. One person person was shot in the stomach and leg.

The release said both men were arrested in March 2018 after they had sold cocaine. During his arrest, Greene was found in possession of a firearm used in the transaction.

Robinson was sentenced this week to 17 years in prison for for drug trafficking and discharging a firearm.

Greene pleaded guilty and was sentenced on July 1 to seven years in prison for his role in the conspiracy and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.