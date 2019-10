NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man is facing charges of abduction, rape, sodomy and sexual battery.

Police were called to Riverside Regional Medical Center in the early morning hours of October 2 in reference to a sexual assault report.

Officers arrived and spoke to a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by someone she knew.

Police obtained warrants for 22-year-old Kyle Dupree Ballou and arrested him Wednesday night.

He was booked in the Newport News City Jail.