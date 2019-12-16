Live Now
Newport News man accused of robbing three men at gunpoint

Newport News

Dajade Elijah Melby (Photo courtesy: NNPD)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man is facing a long list of charges in connection with an armed robbery.

Police arrested 22-year-old Dajade Elijah Melby late Friday night.

Investigators say Melby robbed three men at gunpoint in October. One of the victims was giving Melby a ride home when the crime reportedly happened.

Melby is charged with three counts of abduction, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts probation violation on a felony offense.

