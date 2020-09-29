Newport News man dies after crash at J Clyde Morris and Warwick boulevards

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man died after crashing his motorcycle Monday night.
Police say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of J. Clyde Morris and Warwick Boulevard. The man, identified Tuesday as 28-year-old Nathan Faison, was taken to the hospital for treatment but later died.
The preliminary investigation showed speed was a factor in the crash, police say, but the investigation is ongoing.
