Newport News man dies after crash at J Clyde Morris and Warwick boulevards

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man died after crashing his motorcycle Monday night.

Police say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of J. Clyde Morris and Warwick Boulevard. The man, identified Tuesday as 28-year-old Nathan Faison, was taken to the hospital for treatment but later died.

The preliminary investigation showed speed was a factor in the crash, police say, but the investigation is ongoing.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10