Newport News man charged with sexually assaulting juvenile in 2012

Booking photo of Robert Bernal Arredondo Jr. provided by the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile nearly seven years ago.

Newport News police said 43-year-old Robert Bernal Arredondo Jr. was arrested on Wednesday and charged with three counts aggravated sexual battery, two counts of rape, two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and sodomy.

The charges stem from a report police received on Sept. 10, 2012 of a sexual assault involving a juvenile and a man who know each other.

Police said new information was received regarding this alleged incident, and warrants were obtained to charge Arredondo.