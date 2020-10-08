Newport News man charged with sexual assault of juvenile

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was arrested Wednesday night and charged in connection to an alleged sexual assault of a juvenile, police say.

Police say the assault was reported back on Sept. 20, and after an investigation warrants were taken out for 33-year-old Michael Casey Anby, who police say knew the victim beforehand.

Anby was arrested around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and charged with two counts each aggravated sexual battery, taking indecent liberties with a child, object sexual penetration, and one count sodomy. He’s in custody at the Newport News City Jail.

No other details in the case have been released.

