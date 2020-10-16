Newport News man charged with rape, indecent liberties involving child

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a 35-year-old man has been charged with several sex offenses after he allegedly had sexual contact with a child in September.

Police say, Matthew Johanan Wilkins, of Newport News, is charged with two counts of sodomy and one count each of rape, object sexual penetration, indecent liberties with a child, aggravated sexual battery, and falsely identifying himself to law enforcement.

Officers were notified of a Child Protective Services referral in reference to a juvenile who was sexually assaulted by a known adult man on Sept. 17, police said. After further investigation, warrants were obtained charging Wilkins who was arrested on Oct. 15.

